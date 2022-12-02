  1. EPaper
There is no link between deletion of names and survey, if any, says Deputy Commissioner

He asks people to use helpline, website to check the presence of their names in the voter list

December 02, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and Election Officer Gurudatta Hegde on Friday clarified that there is no link between the alleged illegal survey by a private firm in Hubballi and the deletion of names from the voter list.

In a press release issued here, Mr. Hegde said that the district administration has not permitted ASR Consulting Services Private Limited to conduct any kind of survey. And, he has already asked the Police Department to check whether any kind of illegal survey is being conducted and also, take action if it is established.

Revision

Mr. Hegde has said that as per the direction of the Election Commission of India, a special revision of the voter list is being conducted. And, a draft voter list was published on November 9. Time has been given till December 8 for addition of names in the voter list and also for deletion of names.

He has said that the general public can use the Voters Helpline Application (VHA App) or visit www.nvsp.in or https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in (Chief Election Officer’s website) to confirm the presence of their names in the voter list.

They can call helpline number 1950 for further details on the issue. If any voter name has been deleted from the list, such individual can register his name in the respective Assembly constituency again by filling up Form No 6, he said.

