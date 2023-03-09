ADVERTISEMENT

There is no instance of all MLAs getting ticket as every poll is different, says CM

March 09, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru/Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Endorsing the statement of BJP parliamentary board member B.S. Yediyurappa that four to six party MLAs may not get the ticket to contest the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday maintained that there were “no instances of all the incumbent MLAs getting ticket in any election”.

“Every election will be different from the previous one. Hence you don’t get instances of all the incumbent MLAs getting ticket to contest the next polls,” the Chief Minister told media persons at Chikka Galagali village in Vijayapura district.

When reporters sought to draw his attention to Mr. Yediyurappa’s statement in this regard, he said the veteran leader may have information on some of the party MLAs missing out on the ticket as he is a member of the party’s parliamentary board. At the same time, he made it clear that the party was not examining any proposal on not giving ticket to those aged above 70.

Seeking to downplay the episode of party MLA Madal Virupakshappa facing a corruption case, he said there was nothing that the party could hush up in this episode as the Lokayukta was an independent institution.

Launching a counterattack on the Congress which has launched a campaign against the BJP with respect to the Virupakshappa episode, the Chief Minister said the Congress was under an illusion that it could wash away its own sins by levelling such corruption allegations against the BJP. But the past of the Congress would come back to haunt it, he remarked.

At the same time, he admitted it was not proper on the part of Mr. Virupakshappa to take out a procession while making his appearance in his native place after getting interim anticipatory bail from the court.

