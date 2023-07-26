HamberMenu
There is no immediate threat of floods in Belagavi, says Deputy Commissioner

Officers are prepared to handle the situation, if the water levels increase in the future, according to Nitesh Patil who addresses a meeting via video conference

July 26, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and other officers participating in a video conference with Ministers, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and other officers participating in a video conference with Ministers, in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

There is no immediate threat of floods in Belagavi district, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Inflow into the Krishna river course is just around one lakh cusecs and it is not considered large enough to cause floods. However, officers are prepared to handle the situation, if the water levels increase in the future, he said.

He was speaking at a meeting of officers and Ministers via video conferencing.

He said that the district administration has compensated the family of a person who died in a wall collapse in Bailhongal.

As many as five houses have been damaged completely and 102 partially. The owners have all been given ₹1.2 lakh as per NDRF guidelines.

As many as 30 low-lying bridges are under water, but commuters are using alternative routes.

Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited is constructing new bridges to replace the old and vulnerable ones, he said.

Some families on the banks of the Doodhganga and the Veda Ganga have been shifted as they were facing the threat of flooding. Two gruel centres have been started there, he said.

After the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner asked officials to take up repairs of school and Anganwadi buildings that have suffered damage due to rain or other reasons.

Education Department officials should ensure that dilapidated buildings are not used for running schools in the district, he said. He said that the district administration has banned forest treks and visits to waterfalls in view of public safety.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil has asked the general public to call the emergency helpline 112 in case of flooding or other issues.

Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Boyer, City Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti, Probationary Officer Shubham Shukla, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijaykumar Honkeri, Assistant Commissioners Rajesh Nayak, Prabhavati Fakirpur and other officers of various departments were present.

