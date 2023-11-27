ADVERTISEMENT

‘There is no greater religion in the country than the Constitution’

November 27, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Constitution Day celebrations inaugurated at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Arts and Commerce Degree College and Postgraduate Centre in Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

Vidyasagar addressing the Constitution Day gathering at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Arts and Commerce Degree College and Postgraduate Centre in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

“The Constitution has guaranteed rights to live without any discrimination. It has provided space for people of different faiths and religions to live in equality and harmony. There is no greater religion in India than the Constitution.  Nobody has the right or power to violate the Constitution which we, the Indians, have written and dedicated to ourselves. The final authority is in the hands of people. People of India are the sovereigns. It is not the Gods but the people that rule India,” said Vidyasagar.

Prof. Vidyasagar was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Constitution Day celebrations at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Arts and Commerce Degree College and Postgraduate Centre in Kalaburagi on Monday.

“Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. The decision to celebrate Constitution Day was taken during the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebration helps one to understand Ambedkar’s visionary Constitution. The Constitution has given rights to live with dignity and without any oppression, exploitation and discrimination. None has the power to insult the other,” Prof. Vidyasagar said.

College principal D. Vijayakumar, who presided over the event, hailed the Constitution as the power that empowers country’s ordinary people to the level of sovereigns.

“The Constitution is relevant to all times. It is the power that makes ordinary people sovereigns of the country. It has given you the power to choose your own people to rule you. The voting right is a precious power and don’t exchange it for money,” he told students.

The programme began with a collective reading of the Preamble of the Constitution.

Faculty members Gandhi Molaker, Harshavardhan, Sudarshan Madankar, Nirmala Sirgapur, Anil Kumar Kalakutagi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US