‘There is no greater religion in the country than the Constitution’

Constitution Day celebrations inaugurated at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Arts and Commerce Degree College and Postgraduate Centre in Kalaburagi

November 27, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Vidyasagar addressing the Constitution Day gathering at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Arts and Commerce Degree College and Postgraduate Centre in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Vidyasagar addressing the Constitution Day gathering at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Arts and Commerce Degree College and Postgraduate Centre in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

“The Constitution has guaranteed rights to live without any discrimination. It has provided space for people of different faiths and religions to live in equality and harmony. There is no greater religion in India than the Constitution.  Nobody has the right or power to violate the Constitution which we, the Indians, have written and dedicated to ourselves. The final authority is in the hands of people. People of India are the sovereigns. It is not the Gods but the people that rule India,” said Vidyasagar.

Prof. Vidyasagar was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Constitution Day celebrations at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Arts and Commerce Degree College and Postgraduate Centre in Kalaburagi on Monday.

“Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. The decision to celebrate Constitution Day was taken during the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The celebration helps one to understand Ambedkar’s visionary Constitution. The Constitution has given rights to live with dignity and without any oppression, exploitation and discrimination. None has the power to insult the other,” Prof. Vidyasagar said.

College principal D. Vijayakumar, who presided over the event, hailed the Constitution as the power that empowers country’s ordinary people to the level of sovereigns.

“The Constitution is relevant to all times. It is the power that makes ordinary people sovereigns of the country. It has given you the power to choose your own people to rule you. The voting right is a precious power and don’t exchange it for money,” he told students.

The programme began with a collective reading of the Preamble of the Constitution.

Faculty members Gandhi Molaker, Harshavardhan, Sudarshan Madankar, Nirmala Sirgapur, Anil Kumar Kalakutagi and others were present.

