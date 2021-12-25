There is no discussion on Karnataka leadership at BJP central leadership level, says Joshi

HUBBALLI

25 December 2021 19:49 IST

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has clarified that there has been no discussion about change of leadership in Karnataka at the party central leadership level, while some were unnecessarily spreading canards [about it].

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi further appealed to the public not pay heed to rumours about change of Chief Minister in the State.

On Congress opposition to some of the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Joshi said that the Congress has made it a habit to oppose anything that was being done by Mr. Modi. “They have Modi phobia now,” he said.

On the opposition to amendments to election laws, he pointed out that when the amendment Bill was being deliberated upon by the Parliamentary Standing Committee, nobody submitted objections to it. “Subsequently, the Election Commission discussed the amendments with all political parties. Then also the Congress did not oppose it. But when the amendment Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Congress began opposing it,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that the Congress was yet to accept the mandate given to the BJP by the people of the country. Although the BJP was giving pro-people governance and taking the requisite decisions, the Congress leaders have begun thinking that the Prime Minister has begun snatching their rights, he said.

Regarding the suspension of Rajya Sabha members, he said that during the last Parliamentary session, Opposition members had indulged in unruly behaviour and even assaulted marshals. “That was the reason for their suspension. Although they were requested to apologise for their behaviour on the floor of the House, they did not relent,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that the Congress had been showing disrespect to B.R. Ambedkar from the beginning. “The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself had gone to canvass against B.R. Ambekdar. The Congress showed disrespect to him earlier and now it has continued to do the same,” he said.

Regarding the anti-conversion Bill, he said that as the ruling party did not have a clear majority in the Legislative Council, the Bill was not tabled. But it will be tabled in the next session of the Legislative Council, he said.