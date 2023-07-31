HamberMenu
There is no difference of opinion, says Minister

July 31, 2023 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Minister of Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil during the Legislative assembly session in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Minister of Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil during the Legislative assembly session in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special A

Minister for Medical Education and also district in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil has brushed aside rumours that there are differences of opinion between the Minister and MLAs from Raichur district and said that the Minister is responding to appeals from MLAs properly.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Press Day function held at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantapa in Raichur on Sunday.

Dr. Patil said that legislators spoke out openly during the CLP meeting and expressed their opinion. “Yes, there was a delay in attending to their appeals due to ongoing sessions. However, there is no disappointment among the MLAs from the district,” he added.

The government is serious about developing Raichur district and he will visit the district weekly in the coming days. “Action will be taken to provide facilities to OPEC Hospital after visiting there personally,” the Minister said.

He replied to a question on the Udupi incident and said that the Home Department will take suitable action against the culprits.

