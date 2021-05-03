‘There is no dearth of oxygen; adequate ventilators, beds available’

HUBBALLI

03 May 2021 21:52 IST

Refilling centres in Dharwad district are supplying oxygen to various towns and cities in North Karnataka, says Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that there is no dearth of oxygen and hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Dharwad district and daily, around 40 tonnes of oxygen is being utilised for treatment.

Speaking to presspersons through virtual mode on Monday, Mr. Patil said that while there is a surge in the number of cases of the pandemic, all arrangements have been made and adequate number of ventilators and ICU beds are available.

“The required quantity of oxygen is being procured from Ballari and there are oxygen refilling centres in Dharwad district from where oxygen is being supplied to various towns and cities in North Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that last year during COVID-19 peak period 20 tonnes of oxygen was being utilised and this year, it has increased to 40 tonnes daily. Although there has been an increase in the number of cases, coordination has been ensured to see that there is no shortage of oxygen in the district, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that in all, 1,753 COVID-19 patients are getting treated in various hospitals of the district, including KIMS and the District Hospital. Of these, 742 patients are in KIMS, There are 757 beds and 32 ventilators still available for emergency treatment. Of the 1,753 patients, 371 are in ICU. Out of the total 180 ventilators in the district, 148 are under use at present, he said.

To a query, he clarified that the supply of Remdesivir injection to the district has been continuous and subsequently, they are forwarded to hospitals that have a requirement.

Next consignment

Mr. Patil said that the next consignment of Covishiled vaccine would reach the district on Wednesday.

“Those who have already received the first dose should get the second dose between the sixth and eighth week from the date of the first dose.

“Doctors have said that if there is a delay in getting the vaccine, there is nothing to panic about. But, still all steps are being taken to get timely vaccine for the citizens,” he said.

85% in twin cities

The Deputy Commissioner said that among the positive cases in the district, 85% are from the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and the remaining are from the rural areas.

He said that on an average, swabs of 4,000 people are being collected for testing and positive reports are being dispatched within a time of 24 to 36 hours. Admitting that there is a delay in giving reports of those who have tested negative for the infection, he said that the delay is due to samples arriving from other districts to the laboratories in the district. But all efforts are being made to give the reports early, he said.