There is no dearth of funds for welfare schemes: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that there was no dearth of funds to implement the welfare projects announced in the State Budget and accused the BJP of “peddling lies” on the financial condition of the State.

At a public rally in Chamarajanagar held to thank the people of the region for ensuring the victory of the Congress candidate in the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “Though we have implemented the five guarantee schemes and people have reaped the benefits, the BJP is trying to spread canards about the financial situation.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “The Congress has implemented the promises made in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, including the five guarantee schemes, and the people have reposed faith in us as we have walked the talk.” If that were not to be the case, the voters in Chamarajanagar would not have ensured the victory of the Congress candidate in the constituency by a margin of over 1.8 lakh votes, he added.

On social harmony

The Chief Minister said the party strived to achieve harmony in society and was committed to ensuring the welfare and empowerment of the Dalits, women, socially backward classes, and the economically weaker sections of society. “Such values are enshrined in the Constitution and were the dream of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and I am also committed to the socio-economic empowerment of the weaker sections,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Launching a tirade against the BJP, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of denying the State its due share of tax. “We were forced to approach the Supreme Court after which the Centre released a small portion of the funds,” said the Chief Minister. The Centre also failed to release funds even to tackle drought and hence it was imperative for all MPs elected from Karnataka to speak for the cause of the State in Parliament, he added.

He recalled his association with Chamarajanagar and said the relationship stretched to more than 40 years and hence he had deep roots and connection with the district.