There is no deadline for complying with e-KYC for LPG subsidy, says Belagavi Deputy Commissioner

December 29, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government has not set any deadline for completing e-know your customer (e-KYC) for those wanting to avail themselves of domestic gas cylinder subsidy, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has clarified.

Customers can approach any common service centre and get the e-KYC done, after biometric authentication. This will enable them to get benefits, including subsidy.

e-KYC is mandatory for beneficiaries of Ujwal Yojana. Others can visit their gas agency with their Aadhaar document and complete the e-KYC verification, if they have not done it already.

However, there is no deadline fixed and citizens need not rush or panic. Some misinformation spread through social media has confused the general public. There is no need to panic, said a release.

