GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

There is no deadline for complying with e-KYC for LPG subsidy, says Belagavi Deputy Commissioner

December 29, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government has not set any deadline for completing e-know your customer (e-KYC) for those wanting to avail themselves of domestic gas cylinder subsidy, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has clarified.

Customers can approach any common service centre and get the e-KYC done, after biometric authentication. This will enable them to get benefits, including subsidy.

e-KYC is mandatory for beneficiaries of Ujwal Yojana. Others can visit their gas agency with their Aadhaar document and complete the e-KYC verification, if they have not done it already.

However, there is no deadline fixed and citizens need not rush or panic. Some misinformation spread through social media has confused the general public. There is no need to panic, said a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.