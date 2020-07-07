There is no community spread,more testing being done: Joshi

HUBBALLI

07 July 2020 19:10 IST

‘It is only through people’s cooperation that the pandemic can be controlled’

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that just because a number of COVID-19 positive cases is being recorded it should be not seen as “community spread” of the pandemic.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday after symbolically handing over keys of a bus for visually challenged children, Mr. Joshi said that one of the reasons for the increase in the number of such cases was that the administration had extensively taken up contact tracing and testing. Consequently, more number of tests is being conducted even for asymptomatic people resulting in an increase in such cases, he said.

“In a country with 130 crore population, over seven lakh positive cases have been reported and of them, over four lakh people have already recovered. And, it cannot be termed as community spread,” Mr. Joshi said.

Advertising

Advertising

However, he said that it was only through people’s cooperation and their joining hands with the government by strictly following the guidelines that the pandemic could be controlled. “I appeal to the people not to panic but follow the government directions strictly,” he said.

Ayurvedic remedy

On the claims about successful treatment of COVID-19 through Ayurvedic treatment, Mr. Joshi said that any successful treatment plan should be checked and authenticated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Regarding the possibility of release of vaccine for COVID-19 by August 15 in India, the Minister said that there was no such plan as of now.

Donated

Earlier, the Union Minister symbolically handed over the keys of the bus donated by ONGC under its CSR initiative to Aroodha School for the Visually Challenged in Hubballi.

Briefing about an incident that led to the donation, Mr. Joshi recalled his visit to the school on his birthday during which the students had impressed him with their mesmerising musical rendition and had also appealed for a mode of transport.

The Minister said that the official handing over was delayed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Management committee members of the school received the keys from the Minister and thanked him.

MLA Amrut Desai and others were present.