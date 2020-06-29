There is no community spreadin Dharwad, says Shettar

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar speaking at a Health Task Force meeting in Dharwad on Monday.

DHARWAD

29 June 2020 23:04 IST

Don’t pay heed to rumours spread by mischievous elements: Minister

Clarifying that there was no community spread of COVID-19 in Dharwad district, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagadish Shettar has appealed to the people not to pay heed to such rumours spread by mischievous elements. Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that the sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district was due to increased testing and random sampling. “Of the 447 people subjected to random sampling, 367 people have tested negative, while one tested positive. The results of 78 persons are waited,” he said.

The Minister said that if there was community spread of the pandemic, then there would have been more number of positive cases from among those subjected to random sampling, which was not the case.

More beds

Considering the increase in the number of positive cases in the district, the Union government had asked the district administration to increase the number of beds available for treatment, set up required medical infrastructure and increase quarantine facilities. “The district administration is taking steps to made 6,000 beds available for COVID-19 patients and for quarantine facilities in hospitals and lodges. A total of 17 hospitals have been identified for setting up COVID Care Centres,” he said.

On the declaration of Neo Natal Hospital as COVID Care Centre, Mr. Shettar clarified that it would be used as such only for treating children who test positive. He said that as of now there were enough beds available for treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and private hospitals would be used only if there was a steep rise in the number of positive patients.

Emphasising the need for strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, he said that steps would be taken to further sensitise the general public. Strict action would be taken to check violations in containment zones, he said. Earlier, the minister chaired the Task Force meeting in which Deputy Commissioner Deepa M. and other officials participated.