There is no change in Congress leadership, claims Priyank Kharge

KALABURAGI

Dismissing rumours about change in Congress leadership, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge has clarified that there is no proposal before the High Command to change the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Kharge said that change of Chief Minister is a mere speculation and it is making the rounds only in the media.

Accusing the BJP of misusing the Governor’s office, he said that the BJP has lost confidence in Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok. Due to the incompetence of BJP leaders in the State, the Centre is using the Governor as the de-facto BJP State president and Leader of Opposition. The Minister also suggested to the BJP leaders to worry about their own affairs, instead of poking their nose into the MUDA case.

Human chain

The Social Welfare Department will form a 2,500-km-long human chain connecting Bidar and Chamarajanagar, to commemorate the International Day of Democracy on September 15.

Mr. Kharge said that the human chain will be formed to make the people aware of the uniqueness of the Constitution. He appealed to the people from all walks of life to participate in 113-km-long human chain in Kalaburagi district that will pass through Kinni Sadak village near Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district (bordering Kalaburagi district) and enter Yadgir district.

He said that the performance of cultural troupes and folk artistes will add colour to the human chain programme.

Mr. Kharge pointed out that the amendment [Article 371(J)] to the Constitution granting special status to Kalyana Karnataka region has brought benefits in the education sector. In the last 10 years, nearly 7,000 students from the region got medical seats, 1,388 students got dental seats and 22,200 got engineering admissions, 3,448 students with Indian System for Medicine and Homoeopathy (ISMH), 3,800 students got into agriculture courses and 1,593 in pharmacy courses.

KKRDB Chairman and MLA Ajay Singh was present.