There is neither leakage nor commission and every paisa is accounted for, says PM Narendra Modi 

February 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Stating that people’s money is being given back to the people, the Prime Minister says that the focus of his government is on agriculture, industry, education, health

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Shobha Karandlaje, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others, releasing the 13th instalment of funds under the PM-KISAN Scheme in Belagavi Monday. The Prime Minister also inaugurated various projects and laid foundation stone for new ones. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects worth over ₹2,700 crore in Belagavi on Monday. He released the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’s 13th instalment of ₹16,800 crore for over 8.02 crore farmers across the country.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped railway station in Belagavi and the dedicated the rail line doubling project in the Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha section. He also laid the foundation stone for six multi-village scheme projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“With just a click of a button, we have released ₹16,000 crore. This is a gift before Holi. It will see that the beneficiaries do not need to go to moneylenders who charge high interest rates. The incentive goes directly to the bank accounts of farmers. There is neither leakage nor commission, unlike under the Congress governments in the past. A former Prime Minister once announced that only 15 paise reached the people when the Centre released one rupee. But it is not the case now. This is Modi Sarkar where every paise is accounted for. People’s money goes back to the people,” he said.

“Till now, ₹2.5 lakh crore has gone into the accounts of farmers under PMKSY,” he said and made the crowd repeat the figures.

“The focus of the Union government is on core sectors agriculture, industry, education and health,” he said. “Agriculture is one of our priority areas. We have increased the budgetary allocation and started several programmes targeted at welfare of farmers,” he said.

He said that the NDA government has set aside ₹1.25 lakh crore for agriculture in 2022 budget, up from ₹25,000 crore in 2014. “This is a five-fold increase,” he said and asked the crowd to remember the figures.

“We are launching PM PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth). It will promote natural farming by reducing the use of chemical fertilizers. We will provide incentives to States that achieve this by encouraging farmers to reduce the use of chemicals,” he said.

“The UPA government of the Congress burdened the rural cooperatives with a tax burden of ₹10,000 crore. We are exempting them from this. It will enable the cooperatives to release arrears of sugar factories to sugarcane farmers,” Mr. Modi said.

“We are trying to provide farmers with Kisan credit cards, so that they get easy access to bank lending. To address their future needs, we will set up storage chains and organise farmers to see that their input costs are reduced. Millets are super food. Their promotion will not only help farmers by reducing their investment but also address the challenge of climate change. Karnataka has already taken concrete steps in this direction. A lot was achieved by the Raitha Bandhu Scheme launched by B.S. Yediyurappa when he was Chief Minister. Now, we have to take it to the world,” he said.

“The Centre has successfully implemented blending of 10% per cent ethanol with petrol. We are pushing for 30% blending. It will not only help farmers but also the environment,” Mr. Modi said.

