There is gap between promise and delivery, says Opposition

Former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) and H.D. Kumaraswamy (JD-S) have said that there is a difference between what was promised by the Congress before the election and what the government announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference soon after the government announced a timeline for the delivery of ‘guarantees’, Mr. Bommai took exception to the government’s announcement of providing free electricity based on the average consumption of a household rather than for up to 200 units as promised.

He also said that there was no clarity as to whether other foodgrains provided through PDS, such as jowar and ragi, would be continued and whether it would only be five additional kgs of rice. On Gruha Lakshmi scheme, he said the government was buying time till August 15.

Financial condition

Mr. Bommai said the government should not push the State to financial insecurity in the process of implementing these schemes and should not also discontinue the earlier schemes.

Responding in a similar vein, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the promises made were bigger than what had now been delivered, with multiple conditions. “People will teach them a lesson for imposing so many conditions,” he said.

