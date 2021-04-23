‘There is enough oxygen available in Belagavi’

There is no scarcity of oxygen for medical usage in Belagavi district,” Deputy Commissioner K. Harish kumar said here on Friday.

He was speaking at a meeting of officers of the Health and other departments on preparedness to handle the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

He asked members of the district COVID task force and other senior officers to ensure that all government and private health care facilities get enough oxygen at all times.

As of now, there is no scarcity. However, “we should be vigilant and see that no patient in any hospital suffers from oxygen scarcity,” he said.

He noted that industrial oxygen producers in Belagavi and Nippani should be instructed to provide their cylinders to hospitals in the district on priority.

Similarly, the cylinders brought in from Kolhapur and Ballari should be utilised properly in hospitals in the district, he said.

Assistant Drug Controller Raghuram Nidavanda gave details of the existing stock and demand.

He expected production to go up and also the government importing the vital gas.

Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Darshan H.V., District Health Officer S.V. Muniyal and others were present.