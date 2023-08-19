There is consensus to collaborate on DPI, cybersecurity, and skilling among G20 nations: Ashwini Vaishnaw

August 19, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The four-day G20 Ministers and officers meeting on digital economy concluded here on Saturday with an “absolute consensus” between member countries to collaborate and focus on three areas: Digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, and skilling for digital technology, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

There was complete and absolute consensus in the meeting on the concept and application of digital public infrastructure, the Minister said.

“It was clearly agreed and understood by all member countries that cyber/digital security and information security was extremely critical and there was a need to work together. These are international issues and collaboration is a must and that is the consensus,’‘ Mr. Vaishnaw said.

Mr. Vaishnaw, who was addressing a media conference, said there was clear consensus during the G20 Digital Economy Minister Meeting (DEMM) that cybersecurity was an international problem, requiring active collaboration and bold steps for building trust and respect for other economies.

He said an issue like cybersecurity could not be fought individually and in isolation as it is a global threat. All member countries have agreed that there was a need to work together to combat cyberthreats, he added.

“Globally, we must take steps, to safeguard, protect each other, to build trust, and respect each others’ economies, and also to build an overall deterrence against activities that are threatening somebody’s economy,’‘ he pointed out.

He said the Department of Telecommunication in May had busted a cyberfraud and blacklisted and deactivated some 5.5 million SIM cards in the country. The government also blacklisted 40,000 fraudulent point of sale dealers and filed 300 FIRs.

“No person can be given a SIM without proper Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. Anyone who violates this will be held accountable,” he emphasised. The Minister further said the Union government was very open-minded and willing to consider suggestions from the Industry, civil society, stakeholders, the media, and citizens regarding how to control cyberfrauds and build a safe digital society.

“Many of our reforms are based on your suggestions, and we are happy to hear from you again,’‘ he said.

In terms of skilling for digital, Mr. Vaishnaw said the G20 community has understood the importance of skilling for digital inclusion. “All of us have agreed that skilling has to be scaled up on a war footing.”