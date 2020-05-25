There is clue on techie having links with unorganised terrorist groups: Police to HC

The police have disclosed to the Karnataka High Court that there is a clue that software engineer Mohammed Mujeeb, who had put up provocative posts on social media asking people to spread COVID-19 by sneezing with open mouth in public place, has links with some unorganised terrorist groups and this has to be unearthed in further investigation.

Justice K.S. Mudagal noted these aspects from the case diary maintained by the police and declined to grant bail to him while observing that the “sovereignty, fraternity and integrity of India takes precedence over the fundamental right to protection of personal liberty.”

Also, the court noted from the case diary that the investigating officer had seized incriminating materials from Mujeeb (38) and even an officer of National Investigation Agency (NIA) participated in the investigation to examine his links in relation to the national security issues.

Pak. Whatsapp

“The investigation records show that the petitioner has the history of travel and stay in Bahrain and Kuwait for some years. As per the case diary records the petitioner was influenced by some elements preaching religious fanatism and anti-national ideas. Mujeeb even shared a Pakistan Whatsapp number for Islamic information,” the court observed.

Noticing that the investigation is still under way and whether the offences confine to those mentioned in the FIR is not yet known, the Bench said that the plea for grant of bail cannot be considered solely on the basis that offences quoted in the FIR does not carry punishment beyond three years.

Six bank accounts

The court also noticed from the investigation records that the petitioner was having six bank accounts in various banks.

The investigating officer’s report along with the case diary “prima-facie show that though the petitioner was well educated and well employed, and uploaded messages that are likely to cause disharmony, hatredness and hostile to humanity. They are likely to cause panic amongst the people when the entire world is undergoing a traumatic situation due to COVID-19 pandemic,” Justice Mudagal observed.

Though bail was sought on the grounds of mental health condition of the petitioner based on the documents given by a private medical practitioner, the counsel for the petitioner withdrew this claim after the court proposed to send Mujeeb to National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences for evaluation of his mental condition.

Mujeeb was arrested in March last week following his Facebook post and he was sacked from the job by software giant, Infosys.