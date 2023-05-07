ADVERTISEMENT

There is caste-based discrimination in BJP, says Shettar

May 07, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The party is in the clutches of a few persons

The Hindu Bureau

Jagadish Shettar | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

There is deep-rooted caste-based discrimination in the BJP, said Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister and Congress leader, in Hubballi on Sunday.

Mr. Shettar, who quit the BJP recently, said that the BJP was giving priority to only some communities and neglecting others. “Key positions in the party and government are with some communities only. There is a systematic conspiracy against some communities and in favour of some others. Due to this, all other neglected communities are hurt,” he told journalists.

“If you look at the leaders from Karnataka who are Union Ministers, it becomes clear. Leaders like Narayanaswamy, who is a Dalit, is a Minister of State. Shobha Karandlaje, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, is also a Minister of State. The other Ministers from the State are all Ministers of State, except Lok Sabha member Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha member Nirmala Sitharaman, who are Cabinet Ministers. What does this show? It is obvious in whose clutches the party is. I have been saying that the BJP is in the hands of a few people who discriminate against others,” he said.

“This has gone on for long. But now the people are seeing through this. The people are realising which communities are getting priority treatment and what kind of discrimination other community MPs are facing. They will give a fitting reply to the BJP in these polls,” he said.

“For over three decades, I served the BJP. But they forced me out of the party. I was forced out of the house I built,” he said.

