There is atmosphere of fear in the country: Priyank Kharge

Stating that there is an atmosphere of fear in the country created by the Union government, the former Minister and MLA, Priyank Kharge, has said students are out on the streets to oppose such an atmosphere.

Speaking after unveiling a statue of B. R. Ambedkar at Otihal village in Sindgi taluk on Tuesday, he said that BJP is forcing its ideology on the people of India.

“Forcing any idea on citizens is completely against the fundamentals of the Constitution. We are free to raise our views and accept any idea. But the BJP, which never believed in this basic principle, has been forcing the people to accept its ideology,” he accused.

Asserting that the contribution of Sangh Parivar in the freedom movement was nil, Mr. Kharge asked the right-wing organisations where they were when people were sacrificing their lives to fight against the British.

“Today, the same people are bent on changing the principles of the Constitution. India is not run from Delhi but from Nagpur, which is the headquarters of the RSS,” he claimed.

He said that it was Ambedkar who prepared the Constitution which is best suitable as it promotes social and political equality.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said that the Act is completely against Article 14 of the Constitution, which bars the government from giving citizenship based on the religion.

“The BJP is making amendments which are against the Constitution. We have to fight against such efforts and ensure that principles of the Constitution remained untouched,” he said.