There is an attempt to fix me in CD case: DKS

‘I will expose those behind incident’

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, referring to the SIT probe into the CD scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, claimed that an attempt was on to “fix” him in the case.

Speaking at a Congress protest rally in Shivamogga on Friday, he said he would speak about the incident at an appropriate moment. “I know they are trying to fix me in this case. But, I will expose those behind this incident at a suitable time,” he said.

Several leaders participating in the rally, in support of B.K. Sangameshwara, Bhadravati MLA, who is allegedly being “harassed” by the police, said that BJP leaders had been engaged in illegal activities though they often chant the name of Lord Rama.

Former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar said: “Rama with a heavy heart sent his wife Sita as he gave respect to the opinion of one individual in his State,” he said, asking if that is indeed the Rama respected by the BJP.

Referring to the resignation of 17 MLAs in Operation Lotus, Mr. Kumar sarcastically asked if all the MLAs, who were lodged in Mumbai, read Bhagvad Gita there or did they spend time doing yoga. Former Minister Krishna Byre Gowda commented that “BJP leaders chant Lord Rama’s name, but behave worse than Ravana.” Referring to the CD scandal, he said the BJP was bringing bad name to Karnataka by their “immoral conduct”. “Somebody called it a conspiracy to fix the Minister. What is the conspiracy?.. Are we responsible for his conduct?” he asked.

Former Minister G. Parameshwara said: “Earlier, the BJP leaders collected bricks in the name of Srirama. Where are the bricks? Now, they are raising funds for Ram temple. Where is the money they collected earlier for the same purpose?”

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the present government was “immoral” as the party made 17 MLAs of the Opposition parties resign. He alleged that they were offered crores of rupees each and came to power.

Financial status

Further, he said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had no moral right to continue in power considering the financial status of the State. During his rule the State’s loan had increased, beyond all records, he said.

The Congress organised the event to condemn police action against Mr. Sangameshwara, in connection with a clash between workers of the Congress and the BJP during a Kabaddi tourney on February 28. The MLA’s son is among those arrested in the case.