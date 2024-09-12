There is a spate of litigation over defamation cases initiated by political leaders against each other for individual mudslinging, says Karnataka High Court

Noticing that there is a spate of petitions on defamation proceedings initiated by leaders of different political parties against each other, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday said that politicians nowadays appear to be indulging in individual mudslinging against each other.

“Of course, the issues are in the political arena but what is happening is individual mudslinging by political party leaders and members of all political parties... it is a lot of non-stop mudslinging against each other and washing dirty linen in public...,” Justice M. Nagaprasanna orally remarked.

The court made these oral remarks during the hearing of the petition filed by former MLA Suresh Gowda against a defamation suit filed by Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, and the petition filed by MLA Pradeep Eshwar challenging the defamation case initiated by the former MP Pratap Simha.

Every week 10 petitions challenging defamation cases filed by political leaders against each other are coming up for hearing before the High Court, said Mr. Justice Nagaprasanna while pointing out it would be a different case if the comments were against the political parties but in many of these cases it is individual mudslinging.

However, one of the advocates representing one of the petitioner-political leaders, in a lighter vein, said that “lawyers are happy” with such a number of defamation cases.

Meanwhile, another advocate said that many of these politicians would not have used such words against each other if they had appropriate control over the Kannada language.