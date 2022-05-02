‘Need to improve quality of engineering education...85% of graduates are not immediately employable’

Students of KLETU celebrating their graduation in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

May 02, 2022 00:13 IST

There is an urgent need to improve the quality of education of engineering colleges and upgrade the syllabus of technical courses, as 85% of engineering graduates are not immediately employable, Sudha Murty, chairman, Infosys foundation, said on Sunday.

Studies have shown that 85% of the fresh engineering graduates are not immediate employable. Employers need to train them before they can be employed, she said. She was speaking at the second and third convocation of KLE Technological University in Hubballi.

Ms. Murty, a member of the university’s board, lamented that most engineering graduates limited themselves to learning only things relevant to their examination.

“The students don’t explore beyond their immediate requirement and they remain unemployable. They should realise that their learning does not end with graduation. Learning is an endless process. Every day is an opportunity to learn. In fact, life is no college and there are neither teachers nor syllabus. You have to learn lessons everyday on your own. In fact, everyday is an examination in professional life. You should inculcate virtues and work hard. You should never forget your college and never forget your country,” she said.

Babasaheb N. Kalyani, industrialist, receiving an honourary doctorate in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

“Work with all your mind and heart. That is the real merit. Your integrity and work ethics will help you lead a happy life,” she said. “Don’t run after money. If you do so, money will run away from you,” she advised.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, All-India Council for Technical Education, said that the use of educational technological tools will increase in the coming days. “We should keep moving forward to ensure that we are ready to face challenges of the future. Online lectures and other modern tools that were adopted during the lockdown, could become a regular feature in the future,” he said.

Dr. Sahasrabudhe said he was a former student of KLE BVB College of Engineering and Technology. He congratulated KLE University for their efforts at giving a seamless education during the lockdown.

The university presented an honorary doctorate to Babasaheb N. Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra-based Kalyani Group.

He said that the next 25 years belonged to India as it could become the world leader in technology. “There is hardly any technological company in the world that does not utilise Indian talent or technological tools. Indian youth have transformed the global scenario with their innovative thoughts and hard work. In a way, they have created borderless countries,” he said.

According to him, nearly a third of the world’s technological advancements were contributions by Indian engineers.

The university gave away degrees and postgraduate degrees to 1,463 students of the 2019-20 batch, and 1,450 of the 2020-21 batch.

KLETU Chancellor Prabhakar Kore, V-C Ashok Shettar, officers Anilkumar V. Nandi, Prakash G. Tewari, N.H. Ayachit, and others were present.