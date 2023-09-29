There is a lack of coordination between Karnataka CM and Dy. CM on Cauvery issue, alleges BJP

September 29, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP has alleged that there is a lack of coordination between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on handling the Cauvery water sharing row.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday, BJP MPs from Bengaluru Tejaswi Surya and P.C. Mohan referred to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister describing the CWRC’s directive as being in favour of the State. Later, the Chief Minister said that the State would challenge the order, Mr. Surya pointed out.

He also recalled Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, hailing the order earlier and expressing happiness. He maintained that such a stand would affect the morale of the State’s legal team that had argued before the authorities that Karnataka is facing drinking water shortage. Mr. Surya alleged that both lacked clarity on the Cauvery issue.

He urged the government to use the opportunity of the Congress and DMK being allies of INDIA to hold consultation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to convince him about the need to support Karnataka’s Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. If they succeed in it, then they would go down in the history as the great leaders who resolved the Cauvery crisis, he maintained.

Mr. Surya stated that all the BJP MPs from the State and the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre were with Karnataka on Cauvery row. He maintained that the BJP was with the Congress government in Karnataka with respect to finding a solution to the issue.

He also argued that the Cauvery Water Management Authority should desist from ordering Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu without assessing the ground level situation. He suggested to the Karnataka government to demand before the CWMA to send a team of experts to Karnataka to assess the situation.

