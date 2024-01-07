There exists a state of undeclared emergency in Karnataka, says Basavaraj Bommai

January 07, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

There exists a state of undeclared emergency in Karnataka. The Congress government has created a situation of unprecedented fear. That is because its leaders are intoxicated with power, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Haveri on Sunday.

He told journalists that the Congress seems to be hell bent on filing false cases against Hindutva activists and BJP workers who raise their voices against injustice.

“This government has unleashed fear and oppression. The language of the Chief Minister and his Ministers is aimed at curtailing the freedom of speech of individuals. The government is also using the police against Hindutva activists. Hubballi-based kar sevak Srikanth Poojari has been sent to jail even though there is not a single case pending against him,” he said.

“The people of the State are watching. They know all the moves of the Congress government. Within seven months, power has gone to the heads of the Ministers and Congress leaders. However, we will not keep quiet. The BJP will fight against it. A party meeting will be held on Monday when the future plan of action will be decided,” he said.

“The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is getting ready and the inauguration is scheduled on January 22. A Congress MLC has hinted that Karnataka will witness a Godhra-like incident before the temple inauguration. Also, some INDI alliance leaders have advised people against travelling in trains. What does these mean?” he asked.

“Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister and he will not allow any untoward incidents to happen in the country. The temple will be dedicated to the nation in a grand ceremony. The Congress has been accusing the BJP of being a communal party, but the real communal party is the Congress,” Mr. Bommai said.

