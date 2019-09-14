‘There could be more backstabbers in JD(S)’

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and MLA for K.R. Nagar S.R. Mahesh claimed here on Friday that there could be “a few more backstabbers” but the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had enough resilience to withstand the attacks.

Though Mr. Mahesh did not elaborate, he said there were talks of backstabbers out to ditch Mr. Kumaraswamy and the BJP was trying to lure JD(S) MLAs. “Mr. Kumaraswamy has suffered enough tribulations as the Chief Minister and even after his resignation, but he will digest all this and emerge stronger,” he added.

On the reported displeasure expressed by party leader and MLA for Chamundeshwari G.T. Deve Gowda, Mr. Mahesh said the JD(S) was conceiving strategies to fight the Hunsur byelection and hinted that Mr. Deve Gowda’s son Harish Gowda could be the candidate. This is seen as an attempt to placate Mr. Deve Gowda who was keen to secure the political future of his son and wanted him to be given ticket to contest election.