Karnataka

There are three options in case GPpolls are not held: Eshwarappa

Many have favoured nominating administrative committees: Minister

The State government is considering various options, including nominating administrative committees for gram panchayats, if elections were not held on expiry of their tenure in the backdrop of COVID-19, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that in view of the uncertainty over gram panchayat elections, the government is considering three options — appointing administrators, extending the tenure of the existing bodies and nominating administrative committees. The third option has been favoured by many during deliberations at the government level. But a final decision is yet to be taken in the matter, he said.

He said that the tenure of 2,600 gram panchayats would expire in June and the tenure of the remaining village bodies would expire in phases till December. It is for the Election Commission to decide on holding elections. They are gathering opinion from the district administrations. The government is ready to hold elections if the Election Commission gives the green signal. Otherwise, one of these three options need to be explored, he said.

About MGNREGA works, he said that the State is in number two position at the national level in implementing this project. A record number of 9.16 lakh workers were enrolled under MGNREGA this Monday alone.

It has been decided to take up groundwater augmentation works under this scheme. All applicants, excluding government servants, elected members and income tax payees, would be issued job cards, he added.

