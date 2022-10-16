There are three factions in State Congress now: Arun Singh

He chided that the Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka was not for uniting the country but for uniting both the factions of Congress in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 16, 2022 20:59 IST

BJP General Secretary and Karnataka-in-charge Arun Singh being welcomed with traditional aarti during the Sankalp Yatra in Dharwad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mocking at the internal bickering in the State Congress, BJP General Secretary and Karnataka-in-charge Arun Singh said that the State Congress, which, hitherto, was divided into two factions led by Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, will now have a third faction with the entry of Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking at the party’s Sankalp Yatra in Dharwad on Sunday, Mr. Arun Singh said that such were the differences between Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar that they could not speak to each other face-to-face for 10 minutes.

He chided that the Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka was not for uniting the country but for uniting both the factions of Congress in Karnataka. As there was nothing to criticise the Union government, Mr. Rahul Gandhi was criticising the State BJP, he said adding that the yatra was just a means of physical exercise training programme for Congress.

He said that Dharwad would continue to be a strong fortress of the saffron party and sitting MLA Amrut Desai will once again register a thumping victory.

BJP MLA Amrut Desai asked Siddaramaiah to mind his language and not use singular against the stalwarts of BJP and RSS. The BJP government had sanctioned works worth ₹1,400 crore to Dharwad rural and it had increased reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he said.

Mr. Amrut Desai also challenged former minister Vinay Kulkarni to come out and contest from the constituency instead of making videos about his contest. As of now, Mr. Kulkarni who is out on bail in a murder case, has been barred from entering Dharwad district. Scores of leaders of BJP took part in the Sankalp Yatra.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Arun Singh addressed the party workers of Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly Constituency in Hubballi. The seat is currently held by Congress.

