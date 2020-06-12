There are no symptomsin 87% of active cases, says Minister Sudhakar

A majority of patients with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) tested positive for coronavirus in the State, according to Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Speaking to presspersons in Ballari on Friday, Dr. Sudhakar said that 87 % of patients who tested for COVID-19 did not have any symptoms for the virus.

He said that health officials along with district authorities have formed a committee to track persons with ILI and also appealed to those aged above 60 to visit fever clinics established in their respective districts and get tested voluntarily.

There are more than 3,000 active cases in the State, of which 87 % do not have any symptoms for the virus, he added.

As per research experts, the State may witness a spurt in positive cases by August, Dr. Sudhakar said and added that the State government is prepared for all eventualities.

Environment and Forest Minister Anand Singh, Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul and Director of Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science Devanand were present.

Poor planning in VIMS

Meanwhile, Dr. Sudhakar expressed unhappiness over the poor planning in Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in implementing the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of various schemes at VIMS here on Friday, Dr. Sudhakar said that doctors at VIMS had neglected in implementing the Centre’s ambitious scheme.

The VIMS, with a capacity to handle 2,500 out-patients and 1,000 in-patients every day, had claimed only ₹ 49 crore a year under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme.

Citing an example of a private hospital in Mangaluru, Dr. Sudhakar explained that the hospital with a capacity to handle 1,200 out-patients and 600 in-patients has given benefits worth ₹ 46 crore to patients in a year.

The government scheme should benefit poor patients and the VIMS should at least claim ₹ 100 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme next year to be spent on poor patients, he added.

Replying to a question, Dr. Sudhakar stated that once the court quashes a stay order, all vacant posts at VIMS would be filled.

Trauma care centre

The Minister said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the newly established Trauma Care Centre on July 15. The trauma care centre has been established at a cost of ₹ 150 crore, Dr. Sudhakar added.

Director for Medical Education Girish has been asked to complete all works related to procurement of drugs and medical equipment at the earliest.