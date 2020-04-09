There are no restrictions onfarming activities: Minister

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil has said that there are no restrictions on agricultural activities during the lockdown.

Mr. Patil, who was addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday, said that he came here to instil confidence in farmers and that there are no restrictions on any kind of agriculture activities, transportation of agriculture produces, seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. Farmers can continue with their activities unabatedly but they should ensure social distancing, he added.

Rajshekhargowda Patil Vajjal, ZP president, Girijamma Rotnadagi, ZP vice-president, Shilpa Sharma, CEO, Rishikesh Sonawane, Superintedent of Police, Prakash Rajput, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Devika, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, Shankaragowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division, were present.

Direction to officials

In Raichur, the Minister directed the officials to give priority to solving the problems of farmers who were finding it difficult to transport their produces to the market. Under the circumstances, the officials should store sufficient seeds and fertilizers to meet the demand as farmers will take up sowing in a short of time.

S.S.Abid, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, was present.