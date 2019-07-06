‘There are no pro-people programmes’

The Union Budget was criticized by the Congress for the ‘absence of any pro-people programmes’ in its provisions.

In a statement here, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh said the budget failed to display any political will or firm development-oriented decisions of the Narendra Modi government, which was re-elected for a second term with majority.

The decision to increase prices of petroleum products will be indirectly responsible for rise in prices of essential commodities. Also, the Centre appears to have failed to take into consideration that its move to increase fuel prices will continue the downward spiral of the rupee against the dollar, he said.

Mr. Venkatesh, also former chairman of Mysuru Paints and Varnishes, alleged that the Centre failed to provide any relief to farmers.

He added that there was nothing for Dalits, Backward Classes, minorities, women, or the public to look forward to.