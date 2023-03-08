There are more than 1,000 voters who are centenarians in Mysuru

March 08, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday interacted with centenarians among the registered voters in the virtual mode so as to ascertain if they needed special assistance to enable them to exercise their franchise during the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The exercise followed an instruction by the Election Commission of India to ascertain if there was a case for people in their 80s, 90s and centenarians to be provided with postal ballot facility in case they are unable to go to the polling booth.

It transpired that there are 1,057 registered voters who are above 100 years old of whom the seniormost voter is 106 years old. There are 16,900 voters in their 90s and 84,992 registered voters who are above 80 years of age in the district.

Mr. Rajendra made a few random calls to the centenarians and inquired about their welfare and the need for special assistance if any. A majority of them said that they wish to walk to the polling station while a handful of them are bed-ridden and may need special assistance, said the Deputy Commissioner.

Apart from ascertaining if the centenarians required special assistance to enable them to cast their vote, the exercise was a means to bring to light that people above 100 years were serious about casting their votes. ‘’They are a source of inspiration for the newly registered voters to take part in the democratic exercise seriously’’, said Mr. Rajendra.

‘’There are urban and so-called educated voters who seldom vote though they complain of lack of amenities or governance. But when such senior citizens despite their advancing age walk to the polling booth with their Electors Photo Identity Card, it should inspire the young voters as well’’, said Mr. Rajendra.

This in turn is expected to shore up the voting percentage as well. The interaction and random check also helped ascertain if the recently completed voters’ list revision was not faulty. The centenarians who interacted with the DC included Akkayamma, Nage Gowda, Siddamma, Shivappa, Veeraraje Urs and Sannamma.