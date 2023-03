March 30, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Responding to allegations of there not being female wardens at the institute, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has said that there are female wardens for the girls’ hostel and male wardens for boys’ hostel.

The allegations arose after the Jnanabharathi police booked a case against a woman sportsperson for allegedly taking an objectional video of another sportsperson in the bathroom at SAI in Mallathahalli.