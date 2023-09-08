HamberMenu
Theft of irrigation pumpsets leaves Bhima farmers in the lurch

Farmers in Naikal and surrounding villages of Yadgir district are facing an unusual problem that has affected their agricultural activities

September 08, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Policemen in mufti inspecting the spot from where farm pumpsets have gone missing near Naikal village in Yadgir district.

Policemen in mufti inspecting the spot from where farm pumpsets have gone missing near Naikal village in Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Of late, farmers in Naikal and surrounding villages, where farm fields are located on the banks of the Bhima river, are facing an unusual problem that has affected their agricultural activities.

Several farmers irrigate their farmland by drawing water from the Bhima through irrigation pumpsets for cultivation.

However, they have now reported a series of theft of irrigation pumpsets resulting in their crops getting damaged due to lack of water.

“Pumpsets go missing at night and it has now become a big headache for farmers. It seems be the work of a gang of thieves. Due to theft, the farmers  now have no option but to guard them at night by staying back in their fields,” social activist Umesh Mudnal said.

Along with pumpsets, the gang of thieves has also taken away copper cable and other electricity equipment, including motor starter, kept in the fields for emergency use.

Despite bringing it to the notice of the police, there has no been considerable improvement in the situation, a farmer rued.

The farmers are planning to resort to steps like road blockade to highlight the issue.

