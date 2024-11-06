 />
Theft case: Woman arrested, valuables worth over ₹20 lakh recovered

Published - November 06, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga Police arrested a woman in connection with a theft case and recovered valuables worth over ₹20 lakh from her.

Kamalamma, 48, a resident of Seegebagi in Bhadravati town, allegedly stole valuables belonging to a lady at the Bhadravathi KSRTC bus stand on November 1. Prabhavathi, the complainant, stated that someone took her bag carrying gold ornaments worth ₹20 lakh and two silk saris. She realised the bag was missing only after reaching Shivamogga by bus.

Based on her complaint, Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar formed a special team under the leadership of Nagaraj, Dy.SP of Bhadravati. The team succeeded in arresting Kamalamma, the accused, and recovering the valuables from her. The SP appreciated the efforts of Bhadravathi police officials, including CPI Srishyla Kumar, PSI T. Ramesh and their staff.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.