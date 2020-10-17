‘Theerthodbhava’ takes place at Talacauvery

MYSURU

17 October 2020 12:49 IST

Sacred water gushed from tiny pond watched by a small group, following curbs on public gathering over COVID-19 scare

A small number of people witnessed the Cauvery Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery in Kodagu district on Saturday amidst strict enforcement of safety precautions over COVID-19 scare.

The usual bustle and congregation of thousands of devotees on the foothills of Brahmagiri for witnessing the divine occurrence was missing this year with restrictions imposed on public entry to the site for controlling the pandemic spread. However, all traditions and rituals were carried out by the priests at Talacauvery since the early hours of Saturday, complying with the mandated SOPs.

The sacred water or ‘thirtha’ gushed from the ‘Brahma Kundike’ (a tiny pond) at the Talacauvery temple at 7:04 a.m., much to the delight of those eagerly waiting for the event. The water, said to be the source of the Cauvery, was sprinkled on the gathering by the priests.

As per the Hindu almanac, the time specified for the emergence of thirtha was 7.03 a.m. This time, it emerged from the pond a minute late.

Minister in-charge of Kodagu V. Somanna, MLA Appachu Ranjan, other elected representatives, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and others witnessed the occurrence.

Mr. Somanna, after the event, said curbs had caused disappointment to the people as they used to participate in large numbers with great enthusiasm to witness the occasion besides taking a dip in the pond and collecting the holy water. But in view of the pandemic, curbs had become necessary.

He said the rituals associated with the event had been carried out and thanked the people for cooperating with the administration over its measures. “I have prayed to the Goddess Cauvery to end COVID-19 sufferings,” he told reporters.

This year, no special buses are running to Talacauvery from Madikeri and other places, and the movement of private vehicles too had been restricted to avoid crowding during the event.