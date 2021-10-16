Theerthodbhava at 1.11 p.m. in Talacauvery today

Mysuru

16 October 2021 19:35 IST

COVID-19 curbs relaxed; devotees can witness the occurrence

The Cauvery Theerthodbhava will occur at Talacauvery in Kodagu on Sunday at 1.11 p.m.

Unlike last year, devotees are allowed to witness the proceedings complying with the COVID-19 norms. Last year, devotees were not allowed to witness the occasion in view of the pandemic. This year, the curbs have been eased to some extent.

Former Speaker and MLA K.G. Bopaiah, who inspected the arrangements at Talacauvery on Saturday, told reporters that COVID-19 norms had been relaxed so that devotees, particularly locals, could witness the occurrence. These measures had been taken to ensure that the locals are not hurt since the event is most awaited by the people of Kodagu.

He, however, urged the devotees to cooperate and follow the guidelines.

Barring the priests, nobody is permitted to take the holy dip at the pond after Theerthodbhava. The police will ensure that the curbs are enforced strictly, he said, adding that the event was expected to witness a large turnout.

The MLA also said that expert divers will be present at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala where the devotees take the holy bath. In total, 450 police personnel have been deployed for security.

In view of scarcity of parking space, Mr. Bopaiah urged the devotees to cooperate. Due to rains and accumulation of silt, vehicles cannot be parked at the designated spot.. A gallery has been established at the temple for the VVIPs to watch the proceedings.

Mr. Bopaiah said devotees can visit Talacauvery for one month.

The Health Department has been asked to deploy adequate number of teams at Talacauvery for ensuring SOPs.

The district administration had asked the officials to make all arrangements for the event. A few days ago, it had asked the officials to ensure cleanliness drive before the event at Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.

Last year, a small number of people witnessed the event amidst strict enforcement of safety precautions over COVID-19 scare. No special buses ran to Talacauvery from Madikeri and other places, and the movement of private vehicles had also been restricted.

This year, after the locals raised objections to the curbs for the second consecutive year, the meeting presided over by Minister in charge of Kodagu Kota Srinivas Poojary resolved to allow devotees to witness the event.