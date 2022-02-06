Theatres look for recovering losses with new film releases

MYSURU

06 February 2022

They are hoping for packed halls, in order to earn revenue

With a series of Kannada and multilingual films slated for release in February and March, movie enthusiasts can look forward to big screen entertainment that they were missing amidst curbs on the screening and seating capacity in theatres after the onset of third wave of pandemic.

Now that the theatres and multiplexes have been permitted to screen films for 100 per cent seating capacity, many films, including some big-budget ones, whose release had been put on hold awaiting withdrawal of all curbs, are now readying for the release.

“After waiting for several weeks, many films are now seeing the light of the day with all curbs lifted by the government. The filmmakers were waiting for this moment. We have plenty of new releases in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages, especially in February and March. So, it’s big time for the film buffs who had missed the big screen entertainment with films of their favourite stars put on hold over third wave and curbs,” said M.R. Rajaram, Secretary, Mysuru Film Exhibitors’ Association.

Thanking the government for lifting the curbs, Mr. Rajaram said the exhibitors will ensure that COVID-19 appropriate behavior is followed at the theatres. “The exhibitors, particularly the single-screen theatres suffered a lot since the pandemic began and there is no sight of relief to their problems even today. Despite many hurdles, some have survived and are optimistic to make up for the losses they suffered all these months,” he said.

Mr. Rajaram said the theatres are hoping for screening films to packed halls with many new films of big stars slated for release. If the curbs had been lifted in January, the theatres could have made some revenue as several films from the neighboring States were released. As there was a restriction on screening films for 100 per cent seating capacity in the State, many theatres did not operate, fearing losses, he explained.