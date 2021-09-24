Theatres in Mysuru welcome screening to full capacity

But ask whether it was feasible to verify vaccination status of patrons

While welcoming the State government’s decision allowing cinemas to open to full capacity from October 1 ahead of Dasara festivities, the film exhibitors in Mysuru asked whether the condition imposed on verifying the vaccination status of movie-goers was practically implementable.

“How can we check every person coming to watch a film on whether he or she is fully or partially vaccinated,” a senior office-bearer of the exhibitors’ association here asked, over the decision on allowing only vaccinated persons to theatres.

The exhibitors said they are ready to comply with all the SOPs that are within the permissible levels but checking the vaccination status of a movie goer was practically difficult.

Though the screening was allowed to 50 per cent of the seating capacity a few weeks ago, many single-screen theatres in Mysuru did not reopen and start screening as they said it was not feasible and they would incur loss. Moreover, there were no new theatre releases at that time.

Now, all theatres are ready to reopen and screen movies as some new releases are expected in view of the festive season.

Unless there are big releases with big star cast, the theatres may not prosper like before. Amidst the unhealthy competition, the smaller players in the industry have been struggling to alter the trends and counter challenges in view of the pandemic situation, an exhibitor had said, on the crisis in the industry.

The owner of a theatre that shut down screening permanently had said the audience is not the same like in pre-COVID days. Moreover, there appears to be no immediate revival for the business despite reopening of the theatres to their full capacity in view of the uncertainties and fears of a third wave. The future of the cinema business with the rise of OTT platforms was unpredictable, he added.