Theatre training concludes

The Hindu Bureau
November 12, 2022 21:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants of the theatre training Sahajaranga staging a play at Gandhi Bhavan in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The annual theatre training – Sahajaranga - conducted by Nirantara Foundation concluded at Gandhi Bhavan, University of Mysore, here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhi Bhavan Director Narendra Kumar, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Sudarshan and Nirantara Foundation president Suguna M.M. were present.

Nirantara Foundation has been conducting theatre training for the enthusiasts since last 15 years. Keeping Mahatma Gandhi as the theme, the training was conducted for the youth, who staged a show highlighting the relevance of Gandhi’s principles in today’s world.

The play titled Gandhi Album was directed by Kiran B.K. and Yashaswini, who took part in the training.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Theatre personalities Prasad Kundur and Srinivas Palahalli and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app