Theatre training concludes

Participants of the theatre training Sahajaranga staging a play at Gandhi Bhavan in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The annual theatre training – Sahajaranga - conducted by Nirantara Foundation concluded at Gandhi Bhavan, University of Mysore, here on Friday.

Gandhi Bhavan Director Narendra Kumar, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Sudarshan and Nirantara Foundation president Suguna M.M. were present.

Nirantara Foundation has been conducting theatre training for the enthusiasts since last 15 years. Keeping Mahatma Gandhi as the theme, the training was conducted for the youth, who staged a show highlighting the relevance of Gandhi’s principles in today’s world.

The play titled Gandhi Album was directed by Kiran B.K. and Yashaswini, who took part in the training.

Theatre personalities Prasad Kundur and Srinivas Palahalli and others were present.