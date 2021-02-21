‘Theatre progress in Maharashtra good’

A one-day symposium on S.L. Bhyrappa’s novel Parva was held here on Sunday.
The symposium “Parva Virat Darshana” was held as a precursor to the staging of the play at Kalamandira from March 12 to 14.
The novel, adapted to theatre form, has been directed by Prakash Belwadi and the tickets for the 7.5-hour long show were on sale from Sunday.
The occasion also marked the release of the Russian and Mandarin version of Parva, regarded by critics as Bhyrappa’s magnum opus.
At the inauguration of the symposium, Mr. Bhyrappa remarked that theatre in Karnataka had not notched the kind of progress made in Maharasthra. There were hundreds of theatre groups in Maharasthra and people tend to make a beeline to watch the plays though there is a entry fee through tickets for the show. This helped theatre flourish in Maharasthra, he added.
Mr. Bhyrappa said art and culture should not depend on government grant or patronisation for growth and should be patronised by public. In this context, he mentioned the functioning of music academies and organisations none of which receive government funding and yet thrive on the basis of the patronisation of the music lovers.
On adapting his novel for theatre, Mr. Bhyrappa said Mr. Belwadi held elaborate discussions with him and having witnessed a few rehearsals, he could say that cinematic effects too have been introduced in the play.
‘Shatavadhani’ R. Ganesh delivered a special lecture on Parva.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath