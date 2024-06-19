Theatre personality Na Rathna passes away

Veteran theatre personality N. Rathna, popularly known as Na Rathna, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Dr. Rathna, who has served as director of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru, was 89. He suffered a heart attack, said sources close to him. He leaves behind his wife, son, and daughter

He founded the theatre group Samathento, an abbreviation for Saraswathipuram Madhyada Tengina Topu, and was a pillar of its activities during the last five decades. His play Shanthi Kuteera was staged in Mysuru recently.

His body was brought to his residence in Mysuru on Wednesday afternoon. It was later shifted to Kalamandira, where a large number of theatre enthusiasts and admirers paid their last respects.

The body was later donated to JSS Medical College and Hospital as per his wish, according to sources.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death of Dr. Rathna. He hailed his contribution to the growth of AIISH and coming to the aid of thousands of people with hearing and speech disabilities. Taking to X, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he joins Dr. Rathna’s family members and admirers in mourning his death.

