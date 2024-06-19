GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Theatre personality Na Rathna passes away

Published - June 19, 2024 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Na Rathna

Na Rathna

Veteran theatre personality N. Rathna, popularly known as Na Rathna, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Dr. Rathna, who has served as director of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru, was 89. He suffered a heart attack, said sources close to him. He leaves behind his wife, son, and daughter

He founded the theatre group Samathento, an abbreviation for Saraswathipuram Madhyada Tengina Topu, and was a pillar of its activities during the last five decades. His play Shanthi Kuteera was staged in Mysuru recently.

His body was brought to his residence in Mysuru on Wednesday afternoon. It was later shifted to Kalamandira, where a large number of theatre enthusiasts and admirers paid their last respects.

The body was later donated to JSS Medical College and Hospital as per his wish, according to sources.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death of Dr. Rathna. He hailed his contribution to the growth of AIISH and coming to the aid of thousands of people with hearing and speech disabilities. Taking to X, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he joins Dr. Rathna’s family members and admirers in mourning his death.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.