Theatre numbers fall sharply in Karnataka

Is it the end of the road for many single-screen cinemas in the State with several hurdles continuing to remain?
In the last five years, the number of single-screen cinemas in the State came down to 589 from 638. The nearly 40 cinemas shut business unable to bear losses.
Shantala, a theatre in Mysuru, shut downduring the peak of COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“We have come to know that nearly 30 more theatres have surrendered their digital equipment to service providers telling that they are unable to reopen post-COVID-19. The number of theatres shutting down is on the rise, highlighting the difficulties faced by exhibitors,” said M.R. Rajaram, vice-president, Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Federation.
He said the current business terms were not financially benefiting theatre owners. Exhibitors in cities have somehow sustained financial hit all these years but theatre owners in smaller towns can no longer bear losses. It has made the business extremely unviable in the changed circumstances and for various reasons, Mr. Rajaram argued.
A clear picture on how many theatres will continue to remain in business will be known when new films are released. “The revenue model has failed to sustain theatres and it is time the model was renegotiated so that the business continues, entertaining the audiences for coming generations,” he said.
