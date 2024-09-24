‘Theatre is an effective medium to reach the people, explore solutions to problems’

Rangayana Dharwad organised a book reading and special lecture on the occasion of B.V. Karanth’s birth anniversary in Dharwad on Sunday.

Theatre personality Raghunandana delivered the special lecture and spoke about theatre and also, the contribution made by Karanth to the field.

He said that theatre is an effective medium to reach people. “Dramas can be representation of political and social issues, they can generate ideas and creative thoughts and be a means to exploring solutions to problems,” he said.

He urged the various Rangayanas to prepare and perform plays that reach the people. “We need to realise that each play needs a great amount of hard work and preparation. I believe that drama prepared in this way should be performed in small towns first. Later, by performing it on a larger scale, a message should be given to the people,” he said.

“Karanth played an important role in preserving and developing theatre. He worked selflessly. He was affectionate and friendly. Most importantly, he did not wish for any reward for his untiring work,” he said.

He also spoke about his poetry collection, Nanu Sattamele, and the book, Tuythavella Navyadatta, on Bendre.

Sunanda Nimban Goudar sang Karanth’s Natyageethe songs.

Rangayana director Raju Talikote, member Gayatri Mahadeva, administrative officer Sasikala V. Huded and others were present, said a release.

