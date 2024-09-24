GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Theatre is an effective medium to reach the people, explore solutions to problems’

Rangayana organises book reading, special lecture in Dharwad

Published - September 24, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Theatre personality Raghunandana speaking at an event to commemorate B.V. Karanth’s birth anniversary at Rangayana in Dharwad on Sunday.

Theatre personality Raghunandana speaking at an event to commemorate B.V. Karanth’s birth anniversary at Rangayana in Dharwad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rangayana Dharwad organised a book reading and special lecture on the occasion of B.V. Karanth’s birth anniversary in Dharwad on Sunday.

Theatre personality Raghunandana delivered the special lecture and spoke about theatre and also, the contribution made by Karanth to the field.

He said that theatre is an effective medium to reach people. “Dramas can be representation of political and social issues, they can generate ideas and creative thoughts and be a means to exploring solutions to problems,” he said.

He urged the various Rangayanas to prepare and perform plays that reach the people. “We need to realise that each play needs a great amount of hard work and preparation. I believe that drama prepared in this way should be performed in small towns first. Later, by performing it on a larger scale, a message should be given to the people,” he said.

“Karanth played an important role in preserving and developing theatre. He worked selflessly. He was affectionate and friendly. Most importantly, he did not wish for any reward for his untiring work,” he said.

He also spoke about his poetry collection, Nanu Sattamele, and the book, Tuythavella Navyadatta, on Bendre.

Sunanda Nimban Goudar sang Karanth’s Natyageethe songs.

Rangayana director Raju Talikote, member Gayatri Mahadeva, administrative officer Sasikala V. Huded and others were present, said a release.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.