Theatre in Education workshop held for teachers in Mysuru

The Indian Institute of Educational Theatre has organised a workshop on Theatre in Education at Hardwicke School on JLB Road here from September 10 to 16.

Rajneesh Bisht, theatre director and writer, under the guidance of noted theatre personality Prasanna, is holding the workshop.

The workshop is designed to equip teachers with techniques and tools to integrate theatre into the educational process. It engages teachers’ bodies, voices, minds, and emotions, fostering artistic and creative exploration. The workshop encourages imagination, inquiry, and empathy, and moving beyond traditional ‘right or wrong’ paradigms. Through theatre games, exercises, group projects, creative dance, puppetry, and more, participants explore physical awareness, emotional recognition, language development, and societal understanding, a press release stated.

The workshop aims to introduce theatre as a tool for education and to enhance awareness and control of body parts. It also aims to develop physical skills and control over one’s body besides facilitating self-exploration and expression of various emotions.

The organisers said the workshop has the objective of fostering language development through word games, songs, and storytelling, and animating abstract concepts such as numbers, shapes, and alphabets. It also aims to promote gender awareness and sensitivity.

The workshop stresses on empowering teachers through artistic expression, critical thinking, and social awareness. “By engaging in self-discovery, creativity, and exploration of societal roles, participants develop empathy, teamwork, a deeper understanding of the world, and the ability to integrate these skills into their teaching practices to make learning enjoyable, meaningful, and creative,” the release added.

The workshop will be held between 10 a.m. to 6 pm. For details and registration call 9845605012 / 9448871815 or visit www.indiantheatrefoundation.org

