Theatre for children need of the hour: Rangayana director

A workshop on ‘Theatre in Education’ began at Hardwicke School on JLB Road here on Tuesday. An initiative of the Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, Mysuru, Rajneesh Bisht, theatre director, and writer, under the guidance of noted theatre personality Prasanna, is holding the workshop.

The workshop was inaugurated in the presence of Rangayana director Satish Tiptur and Karnataka Nataka Academy Chairman K.V. Nagaraja Murthy. Mr. Prasanna and Mr. Bisht were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satish Tiptur said theatre for children is the need of the hour considering the contradictions they are into in this multiple virtual world.

Mr. Tiptur said he realised the importance of theatre for children and added that efforts would be made to take it forward in Rangayana. “I was the coordinator for the theatre in education 20 years ago in Rangayana. At that time, I had not realised the importance of theatre for children. After being in theatre for over two decades, I believe it is essential,” he told the gathering.

In his address, Mr. Murthy said theatre, cinema, and television are losing the attraction with the political drama hogging the limelight. The politicians and the political drama that is unfolding are attracting more than the entertainment medium, he felt.

With the increase in the spread of communal disharmony, falsehood, corruption and dictatorship, it is time theatre sends the right message to the children who are our future citizens. Theatre is not just for entertainment it has a social role to play and workshops like this are a step in the right direction, he observed.

“We need to bring up children in a multicultural society, and the message from the theatre workshop must be taken forward all over the country,” he suggested.

In his message, theatre personality Prasanna suggested bringing back brotherhood in the society. The bad messages that are being spread in society need to be countered through theatre.

The workshop is designed to equip teachers with techniques and tools to integrate theatre into the educational process. It engages teachers’ bodies, voices, minds, and emotions, fostering artistic and creative exploration. The workshop encourages imagination, inquiry, and empathy, and moving beyond traditional ‘right or wrong’ paradigms. The workshop aims to introduce theatre as a tool for education and to enhance awareness and control of body parts. It also aims to develop physical skills and control over one’s body besides facilitating self-exploration and expression of various emotions, a press release said.

The workshop stresses on empowering teachers through artistic expression, critical thinking, and social awareness. “By engaging in self-discovery, creativity, and exploration of societal roles, participants develop empathy, teamwork, a deeper understanding of the world, and the ability to integrate these skills into their teaching practices to make learning enjoyable, meaningful, and creative,” the release added.

